News on Brock Lesnar and AEW rumors amid uncertainly over SummerSlam return - Reports

Brock Lesnar seems pretty satisfied with his WWE hiatus, which began after he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

The Beast Incarnate is a free agent, and there are several unanswered questions about the superstar's whereabouts and his WWE future.

Dave Meltzer provided an update regarding Brock Lesnar's status during a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer has not heard about any SummerSlam plans for Lesnar. The former Universal Champion has still not re-signed with WWE, but Meltzer expects the superstar to be back in time for next year's WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer initially ruled out the possibility of Brock Lesnar going to AEW. While Tony Khan can still coax Lesnar to jump ship to AEW, Meltzer has not picked up on any backstage whispers that hint towards the same.

"I have not heard. I would think he would come back for WrestleMania. Umm, but he is not under contract, but I have not heard like he is not going to AEW. I mean, he is just not. Umm, but I suppose it's, I suppose it's possible, but I have not heard any whispers in that direction," noted Meltzer.

Who will Brock Lesnar face upon his return?

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE's biggest draws, and Vince McMahon will ideally pull out all the stops to retain the services of the former UFC Champion.

Lesnar has been kept away from WWE programming for a long time, but Paul Heyman has consistently commented on his former client's status in several interviews of late.

Brock Lesnar doesn't seem to be interested in a match against Roman Reigns, and at this point, we really have no clue about how WWE plans on reintroducing The Beast Incarnate on TV.

Lesnar is inarguably one of the most prominent names in the WWE, and the company would indeed have many marquee matches in store for the veteran.

However, when will Brock Lesnar be back? Is SummerSlam a realistic possibility? Who do you want Lesnar to face once he is back? Sound off in the comments section.