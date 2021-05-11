WWE Rumor Roundup: Locker room unhappy with ex-Universal Champion, Veteran slapped by female icon, Megastar uninterested in facing Roman Reigns (May 11, 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and provide the most interesting rumors and stories from the world of WWE. Today's edition features a memorable incident in which a female icon slapped a veteran so hard that he dislocated his jaw.

Plus, this roundup will explore the chances of Brock Lesnar facing Roman Reigns upon his eventual return. It will also dive into a former Universal Champion's claim that he got a lot of locker room heat in WWE because of his storyline with John Cena. So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at today's biggest rumors and backstage stories.

#5 Vince Russo was slapped by WWE legend Miss Elizabeth

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, WWE veteran Vince Russo spoke about a backstage interraction he had with the late Miss Elizabeth. Elizabeth rose to fame as the valet of Macho Man Randy Savage in WWE. However, she was also a prominent player in WCW, where she worked as Lex Luger's manager.

Russo revealed that she did not like him very much while he tried to get her more involved in storylines. Considering how much money WCW was paying her, he wanted her to get more screen time. But he recalled an incident where she slapped him so hard that he dislocated his jaw.

"There was this one scene where when Lex was wrestling, I come down to the ring and I scoop Liz up and I kidnap her, and I'm taking her to the back while Lex is wrestling," said Russo. "As a shoot, she slapped me so hard across the face, she dislocated my jaw. That's how hard she hit me. She did not like me."

Elizabeth joined WCW in 1996, and she initially managed Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan. Later on, she became the manager for Luger and Ric Flair when they were teaming together.

