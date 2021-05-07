Brock Lesnar allegedly doesn't want to face top WWE star in return match

Paul Heyman believes Brock Lesnar would already have returned to WWE to face Roman Reigns if he wanted the match to happen.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. Heyman, Lesnar’s former on-screen advocate, has performed as Reigns’ special counsel since August 2020.

Speaking to DAZN, Heyman refused to reveal whether he would pick Lesnar or Reigns to win a future match between the two men.

“If Brock Lesnar were to return, if is a hypothetical,” Heyman said. “Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. How you can be cognizant of the fact that Brock Lesnar does not want to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, or at least not yet, is because he hasn't done it. Because if Brock Lesnar wanted to [do] it, it would have happened already. And it hasn't happened already because he doesn't want to.”

Brock Lesnar did not appear at WrestleMania 37, meaning he missed WWE’s biggest event of the year for the first time since 2012. The second night of the two-night event ended with Roman Reigns retaining his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge.

Why doesn't Brock Lesnar want to face Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are long-term rivals

Brock Lesnar previously faced Roman Reigns in the main events of WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34. They also went one-on-one at the Greatest Royal Rumble and SummerSlam in 2018.

Paul Heyman said WWE fans will only know why Lesnar does not want to face Reigns if his former on-screen client discloses that information himself.

“Now, there may be reasons why he doesn't want to, and that's for Brock Lesnar to reveal if Brock Lesnar ever decides to reveal it,” Heyman added. “Man doesn't tweet. He doesn't post pictures on Instagram. He's not a public persona. He's a very private beast.”

Outside of WWE, Heyman said Brock Lesnar loves farming and enjoys being on a tractor or his combine. Heyman added that the eight-time WWE World Champion will only appear in public again when he wants to.