Chris Jericho on the critiques of the Blood and Guts match

Last week's Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite received mixed reviews from fans around the world. The bout saw Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle take on The Pinnacle led by MJF.

This week on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, the leader of The Inner Circle opened up about the brutal contest on AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho believes that most people watching AEW every week aren't sitting on social media commenting on it.

"Here's another thing too, you got to remember, we are involved in the business to the point where sometimes you can't see the forest through the trees," Jericho said. "We know all the critics, and we read all the critiques and read everything online, and a lot of people will talk about this later are a little bit stiff about certain things, but when you are kind of obsessed and thinking that every single person that watched it feels the same way that hardcore fans do you realize that's not the case. Most people I know that watch the show just couldn't believe how bloody it was and just couldn't believe how violent it was like, 'Wow, you guys really were fighting each other out there, and this was just insane. It's hard to watch, or I loved it. I couldn't wait to watch more.' Most people that watch the shows aren't on social media commenting."

NOW on @TalkIsJericho, I go in- depth & behind the scenes of #BLOODandGUTS! How it came together, when it was FIRST supposed to happen, story behind the prison outfits, psychology behind the finish, just how dangerous “The Bump” was, monster success in the ratings & more! @aew — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 12, 2021

Chris Jericho doesn't care about trending on Twitter

Chris Jericho said while trending on Twitter is great, it isn't the main thi. Le Champion went on to say that being a fan of professional wrestling is similar to being a follower of either Star Wars or the rock band Kiss. He said that all three sets of fans would appreciate and criticize everything.

"That's something they say, Chris Jericho is trending on Twitter, that's awesome," Jericho said. "But if you look and see how many tweets get you trending is 2,500 tweets, 3,000 tweets, 4,000 tweets, maybe if it's super something big. It's 10,000 tweets. We had 1.3 million people watching the show, divide 1.3 million by the 10,000 tweets they get something trending, either in a good way or a bad way. And you can see it really doesn't make that much of a difference, wrestling fans in a lot of ways, all of us listening, a lot like Kiss fans, Star Wars fans, they watch everything they appreciate everything, but they always are super critical of everything, and that is the truth, and I know it because I'm a Star Wars fan and a Kiss fan and wrestling fan as well."

