AEW star apologizes after big match gets postponed due to injury before Collision

AEW star Brian Cage’s match against Komander was pulled down from Collision tonight, and the wrestler has now taken to Twitter to give an apology to the fans.

Cage posted a tweet where he said sorry to all his fans and also told Tony Khan that he was looking forward to the match after it was postponed to a later date due to injury.

“Sorry, everyone. Was looking fwd to throwing komander over lake Michigan, so hopefully, there's a lake nearby on the redue. Thanks for the match, Tony. Looking fwd to this and more to come. #GMSi,” Cage shared.

Brian was away in Australia over the last week as he became the first-ever inductee of the World Series Wrestling Hall of Fame. Some fans said that one of the reasons the match was postponed was because Cage suffered an ankle injury and that he had an ice pack the whole time while he was in the land Down Under.

Another factor could be the long flight time, which may have taken a toll on Cage, and that he was just not ready for AEW Collision after a tiring journey.

With his tweet suggesting he cannot wait to get his hands on Komander, it will be interesting to see how the match will turn out once the two men square off against each other in AEW.

