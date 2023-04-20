Tony Khan announces unexpected AEW signing amid rumored WWE interest

AEW President Tony Khan made a surprise signing of a top free agent who WWE was rumored to be interested in. The wrestler is none other than Komander.

Komander made his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion in the Face of the Revolution ladder match early last month. It was reported that after seeing his performance in the match, WWE and Triple H were interested in signing him.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Komander made his return to the promotion to wrestle Switchblade Jay White in his debut match. Both put on a tough fight, but in the end, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion managed to pick up the win.

After seeing Komander wrestle tonight, AEW President Tony Khan was impressed with his in-ring skills and decided to sign the luchador to his promotion, thus shutting down the rumors that he was heading to WWE.

"He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it's official: @KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Following the match, both White and his friend Juice Robinson attacked the newly-signed wrestler. But the two were forced to retreat as Absolute Ricky Starks showed up to even the odds.

