Tony Khan officially announces newly-signed star's AEW Dynamite debut match

AEW CEO Tony Khan has officially announced a newly signed star's debut match for next week's episode of Dynamite. The wrestler is none other than Jay White.

Last Wednesday, The Switchblade made a shocking return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He showed up to help his former Bullet Club member Juice Robinson against The Absolute One Ricky Starks.

His return to the promotion shut down rumors that he would be heading to WWE.

Following his arrival, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that White was officially All Elite.

Tonight, following Rampage, Tony Khan officially announced that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was set to make his Dynamite in-ring debut against popular Luchador Komander.

"This Wednesday, April 19 Pittsburgh, PA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork coast-to-coast 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT @JayWhiteNZ vs @KomandercrMX In Jay White's AEW Dynamite debut, he'll fight the incredible Komander on TBS this Wednesday, LIVE at 8pm ET/5pm PT!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday Night

Live on

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT



vs



In Jay White's AEW Dynamite debut, he'll fight the incredible Komander on TBS this Wednesday, LIVE at 8pm ET/5pm PT! This Wednesday, April 19Pittsburgh, PAWednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork coast-to-coast8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT @JayWhiteNZ vs @KomandercrMX In Jay White's AEW Dynamite debut, he'll fight the incredible Komander on TBS this Wednesday, LIVE at 8pm ET/5pm PT! This Wednesday, April 19Pittsburgh, PAWednesday Night #AEWDynamiteLive on @TBSNetwork coast-to-coast8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT@JayWhiteNZ vs @KomandercrMXIn Jay White's AEW Dynamite debut, he'll fight the incredible Komander on TBS this Wednesday, LIVE at 8pm ET/5pm PT! https://t.co/QSpex8tGeL

The Switchblade had wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion twice before, the first time in February last year on an episode of Rampage. He wrestled Trent Beretta.

The other match was at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view when he put his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Adam Cole, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada. It is to be noted that White won both matches.

Are you excited to see Jay White make his Dynamite debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes