"Is that my fault?" – Former AEW female champion addresses infamous appearance alongside CM Punk (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion CM Punk once appeared alongside Britt Baker on a TV show, which caused ridicule online. During a recent interview, Baker addressed fans' responses and why she wasn't affected.

Punk's return to wrestling at the inaugural AEW Rampage will forever be etched into the memories of wrestling fans. The most iconic moment during his return was possibly his theme song, Cult of Personality, rocking the United Center.

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Britt Baker was asked if fans' reaction to her not knowing who Benetio Mussolini was during an episode of Carpool Karaoke bothered her in any way:

"No, I don’t, because that was never a part of my education in my – how many years was I in school? I went to school for 12 years and then another 8 years of dentistry – if that didn’t come up in my education, is that my fault? I don’t think so. Because I paid almost half a million dollars to go to school and nobody taught it to me, so I should get a refund if it’s such a well-known name in history!" (from 03:51 onwards)

Britt Baker received ridicule online after the clip of Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke surfaced. Additionally, Punk, Christian Cage, and Bryan Danielson weren't too impressed, with Punk yelling out, "This is why we're in the f***ing situation we're in!"

CM Punk seems to be far more content within AEW, as the star recently praised the creative freedom

While fans were overjoyed to see CM Punk return during AEW Rampage First Dance, the star had essentially given up on returning to wrestling after his WWE run ended. During a recent interview with Gareth Von Kallenbach of Skewed and Reviewed, Punk looked back on the lack of creative freedom in WWE:

"I think that's kind of what to me, killed wrestling for so long. Everything was muted, and toned down, and based on one person's perspective. When you can't pick your own name, pick your own entrance music, it's very limited, and very creatively stifling." (H/T: Fightful)

Several wrestlers have praised AEW due to the stark difference in creative freedom compared to WWE. Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have often cited this as one of the most important differences. Could this freedom allow CM Punk to end his career the way he wants?

