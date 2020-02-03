Jon Moxley opens up about his creative process outside WWE

Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose left the WWE in 2019 and went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Moxley turned down a lucrative new WWE deal with one of his main gripes being the creative direction of his character in the company and the lack of creative freedom.

Since leaving WWE, Moxley has had the chance to have more input in his matches and programs and during an interview with Fightful, he opened up about his creative process now that he's not in WWE anymore:

I couldn’t be more thrilled. Like I said, I didn’t know if I’d just disappear for a year or two years, I don’t know what I wanted to do. I just knew I wanted to have fun wrestling again. It all came back so quickly it was almost like waking up out of a long nap or something. I keep going back to it, I feel like I’m 18 again. I can’t wait to keep getting back into the ring and trying new stuff. I pop up awake in the middle of the night going “Oooh!” with ideas and stuff, and I like to just go to the ring sometimes with no ideas and just see what happens on the fly. ‘Cause now I feel like all my synapses are firing.

Moxley also spoke about his AEW debut and what kind of reaction he was expecting from the fans in the arena:

I didn’t really know how coming into AEW when I showed up on the first night, I didn’t know if they’d boo or if they’d cheer or make no noise or what. I had no idea, really.

ALSO READ: Former WWE champion secretly considered wrestling under mask after leaving company