Former WWE champion secretly considered  wrestling under mask after leaving company

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose considered wrestling under a mask

Jon Moxley left the WWE in 2019 after his contract ran out, despite the company offering him a lucrative new deal. Moxley laid out his reasons for not re-signing in interviews after his departure and one of the reasons he gave was not being happy with the creative.

Jon Moxley recently sat down with Fightful for an interview and amongst the things discussed was what Moxley was thinking regarding his career-path right after his departure from WWE. One interesting thing Moxley told us was that he briefly considered hiding his identity and wrestling under a mask on the indies:

"I didn’t have a real clear vision of where my career was gonna go when I was leaving. I kinda thought I would take myself off-Broadway, so to speak for a while. I didn’t even have a clear vision for myself. I figured I’d disappear and go off the grid, and wrestle in Japan or somewhere else. Or put a mask on and do indies. I have no idea. I had no idea. I didn’t have a set plan. I kinda wanted to go wherever the wind took me and the timing of AEW popping up at the exact same time."

Instead of heading to the indies, Moxley ended up wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling and signing a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Moxley will challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution PPV on 29th February.