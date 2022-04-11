"We love him too" - AEW star sends a surprising message to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette 

AEW star Austin Gunn recently sent out a message, saying he and his brother, Colten Club, love former WWE manager Jim Cornette.

For the uninitiated, Cornette had referred to Gunn Club as his "new favorite wrestlers" on the recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast. While talking about Austin and Gunn's match with FTR from the 30th March episode of AEW Dynamite, Cornette lavished praise on the young duo.

colten gunn @coltengunn if someone says they have a better punch than me, show them to me so i can show you a liar if someone says they have a better punch than me, show them to me so i can show you a liar https://t.co/aIVifxs10l

Austin Gunn, who seems to be overjoyed by the wrestling veteran's praise, recently took to Twitter to boast about Gunn Club being Cornette's favorite tag team in the business. Furthermore, Austin added that he and Colten also loved Jim Cornette. Check out the AEW star's tweet here:

"Woke up today..still @TheJimCornette favorite tag team. we love him too" tweeted Austin Gunn

Though they haven't yet become a featured attraction on AEW's programming, Gunn Club's recent feuds with Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express and FTR bodes well for their future. Moreover, with Jim Cornette, who's a vocal critic of modern-day wrestling, praising them, it's safe to say Austin and Colten Gunn have brighter things ahead of them in the business.

AEW star CM Punk recently claimed he'll beat up the whole Gunn Club

A couple of days back, CM Punk tweeted, asking anyone except Eddie Kingston to step up to wrestle him at the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Colten Gunn quickly took note of the tweet and asked Punk to find a tag team partner for himself for a match against him and his brother Austin Gunn.

The Second City Saint retaliated by claiming that he would find himself not just one but two partners and beat up his whole family, including WWE legend coach Billy Gunn. It'll be interesting to see if Tony Khan finds this potential match-up enticing and books it for the Wednesday night show.

Do you think Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn) has the potential to become Tag Team Champions sometime down the line in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

