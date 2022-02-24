"Fought super hard for us" - AEW star on how he became friends with Randy Orton

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler forged a strong relationship with Randy Orton in WWE. Harwood revealed how this friendship came to be.

Randy Orton and The Revival were paired together for a short period of time. Fans were pleased to see a formidable team like The Revival join forces with a decorated veteran like The Viper. Their onscreen relationship continued to grow, as well as their rapport off-screen.

Speaking to Renee Paquette of The Sessions, one half of the former AEW tag team champions revealed that Randy Orton went to bat for The Revival:

"There was no one else who fought harder for us than Randy. Maybe Roman, you know, it was a close second, but Randy fought super hard for us. The whole FT RKO thing wasn't supposed to be a thing, but it worked. We worked together and so we worked through house shows together and he was so impressed with myself and Cash and being able to call stuff in the ring and we got along on the tour buses and stuff and it was just easy."

Harwood revealed that they bonded over their wresting fandom:

"You know, I think he's a wrestling fan. Even grew up as a wrestling fan. He's a wrestling fan. He sees that we are huge wrestling fans so we kind of bonded over that and asked him questions about his dad and he saw how hard we worked and he loved that. It's so weird because of who he is, what he is, who we are and what we are. And we think we're polar opposites and maybe we are but it made for a great friendship." (40.25-41.13)

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette @thevolumesports A huge thank you to @DaxFTR for coming on and telling his story. Lots to get into in this episode. We talk some real life stuff- anxiety, body image, family, his relationship with @CashWheelerFTR . Listen to this one. It’s a whole other side of Dax@thevolumesports A huge thank you to @DaxFTR for coming on and telling his story. Lots to get into in this episode. We talk some real life stuff- anxiety, body image, family, his relationship with @CashWheelerFTR. Listen to this one. It’s a whole other side of Dax ❤️⚡️@thevolumesports https://t.co/GbUQqgQFut

Randy Orton previously teased a move to AEW

The Apex Predator of WWE once teased jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling when his contract was up. This was also around the time The Revival had requested their release.

The 14-time world champion posted a picture on Instagram with a cryptic caption. He also tagged The Revival, Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho. 'Elite Level' was mentioned in the image.

Randy Orton would have been a huge signing for Tony Khan if he ever jumped ship. The third-generation star has been in WWE for decades and is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Unfortunately for AEW fans, Randy Orton might retire as a WWE lifer.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Anirudh