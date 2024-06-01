AEW star on Becky Lynch: "Let her be home, let her be a mom, let Seth be a dad"

A top AEW star recently commented on Becky Lynch's free-agent status. The star being discussed here is reigning AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

Lynch's WWE contract expired on Saturday, June 1, and she hasn't re-signed with the company. Many people have been guessing that the former Women's World Champion might join another promotion, perhaps AEW.

Speaking on the Bootleg Kev podcast recently, Swerve Strickland commented on The Man being a free agent. He stated that perhaps Becky won't join any promotion for now and will take a break to spend more time with her family.

''Who knows? Maybe she [Becky Lynch] just wants to be home with the kids, man, because now, like, Seth [Rollins] has been hurt. He has surgery and stuff. So now they're both going to be home. Some people just want to be home for a little bit. Let's not see like, 'Oh, she's going to jump to here, here, here!''' he said.

The AEW World Champion added:

"Let her be home. Let her be a mom. Let Seth be a dad. Let them be a family for, like, give them that time, because they've worked hard for it, and they deserve that, you know, and so I'm always like, 'You let him be family first!''' [57:55 - 58:28]

Mercedes Mone is ready for Becky Lynch's potential arrival in AEW

Mercedes Mone recently sat down for a virtual interview with Dean "Mojo" Muhtadi of TMZ Sports. During the interview, the newly crowned AEW TBS Champion was asked about Becky Lynch potentially joining AEW in the future.

The CEO replied that she was ready to face The Man if the latter decided to join Tony Khan's company.

Becky Lynch and the former Sasha Banks share a rich history in WWE. The two were part of the Four Horsewomen, who took the female division to a whole new level. The two female stars have also been a part of various rivalry storylines in the past, which spanned over many years. It will be interesting to see if we get to see The Man vs. The CEO inside a squared circle in the future.

