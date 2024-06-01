Mercedes Mone is ready for Becky Lynch's potential AEW arrival after WWE contract expiry

Becky Lynch might jump ship from WWE to AEW soon. It seems Mercedes Mone is ready to have her as her rival/opponent in the Jacksonville-based promotion if the latter joins the company.

According to recent reports, Lynch's WWE contract is up on June 1. As the new month begins, she will enter the free market. She hasn't re-signed with the Stamford-based company yet, which has led people to speculate that she might be looking to join some other company.

Mercedes Mone recently had a virtual interview with TMZ Sports’s Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi. When asked about Becky potentially joining AEW and crossing paths with her, The CEO said she is not afraid to take her head on.

"I mean, with AEW, the dreams are endless; the potential is endless, and to the table for me, she just has to know that I am ready because I stay ready baby. So it could be absolutely anybody," Mone stated confidently.

Chris Jericho believes AEW could bag Becky Lynch

Former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho recently had an interview with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, he pointed out that Tony Khan has enough money to go on a bidding war against WWE to acquire Becky Lynch.

He was even sure that the AEW President might be successful in bringing The Man to his company.

"When Chris Jericho signed there, suddenly everybody's getting these huge raises in WWE to not come to AEW. Tony Khan, our owner, owns the Jaguars. You know, they have a lot of money in the family, so he can play that game all day long. And that's why we brought in Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, and Kazuchika Okada, like you mentioned Becky Lynch," he said.

As of now, Big Time Becks hasn't commented on her wrestling future. There is no official update on whether she will be back in WWE or join a new company. The possibility of her taking a long hiatus could also be there. It will be interesting to see what Lynch's next move is going to be.

