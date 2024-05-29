Chris Jericho teases the possibility of major WWE star joining AEW after contract expires in 3 days

Several former top WWE Superstars have jumped ship and joined AEW over the past few years, including Adam Copeland, Saraya, and Mercedes Mone. Meanwhile, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho does not rule out the possibility of another top female superstar joining Tony Khan's promotion.

The WWE Superstar in question is former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch. The Man has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company since 2013. However, her contract will reportedly expire on June 1. While reports suggest the 37-year-old has yet to sign a new deal, fans and experts have been speculating about her future.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jericho claimed Tony Khan has enough money to enter a bidding war with WWE, stating that that was how the promotion signed Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, and Kazuchika Okada and could even potentially sign Lynch.

"When Chris Jericho signed there, suddenly everybody's getting these huge raises in WWE to not come to AEW. Tony Khan, our owner, owns the Jaguars. You know, they have a lot of money in the family, so he can play that game all day long. And that's why we brought in Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, and Kazuchika Okada, like you mentioned Becky Lynch," he said.

The former AEW World Champion stated that Lynch would have had no other options if she left WWE five years ago. However, she could now move to Tony Khan's promotion. Although Y2J pointed out that he was not saying she was joining the promotion, the wrestling legend teased the possibility of it happening, claiming no one thought he would join AEW.

"Five years ago, Becky would have had no other options. I'm not saying that she's coming, but there is an option, and who knows what could happen, you know. No one thought that Jericho would come to AEW. No one thought that [Jon] Moxley would come or Bryan Danielson or Adam Cole or any of these guys that have come over," he added. [6:22 - 6:56]

Ex-WWE host believes Becky Lynch will not join AEW

Former WWE host Matt Camp recently addressed Becky Lynch's future on his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast. He claimed The Man could step away from the wrestling business following her contract expiry to focus on being a mother or even have another child with her husband, Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, Camp disclosed that he does not believe the former Women's World Champion would follow in Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Saraya, and other former female superstars' footsteps and join AEW.

"I don't think she's [Becky Lynch] going to AEW," he said.

Lynch recently dropped the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. She later lost their rematch on RAW. After her defeat, The Man teased going on hiatus, posting a photo of herself leaving the arena on social media and captioning it, 'to be continued!" It would be interesting to see if Big Time Becks would re-sign with WWE.

