"Definitely a big step up" - AEW star believes Jon Moxley's faction has been a tremendous upgrade for him

Blackpool Combat Club has been one of the most dominant factions in AEW ever since Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson teamed up. Wheeler Yuta also recently commented that his recruitment was a 'step-up' in his career.

Yuta's storyline has arguably been one of the best-handled in AEW. Starting out as a 'Best Friends' member, he took a stand against William Regal. This led to a grueling match between Jon Moxley and the rising star.

While Wheeler Yuta couldn't defeat Jon Moxley, he gained the latter's respect. His incredible resilience also resulted in him being recruited into the Blackpool Combat Club.

During a signing with K & S WrestleFest, the ROH Pure Champion spoke about his transition from his 'Best Friends' faction to Jon Moxley's group.

“Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, like they’re my friends in real life, I’ve known those dudes for years. It kind of felt like, ‘Alright, I’m in this big position, like it was still huge for me to do that’. But it was like, ‘This is huge, but it’s with my friends like I’m in my comfort zone’. When [BCC] started to happen it’s like, ‘This is, alright, this is a step up’… It was definitely a big step up. It was like a light switch,” Yuta said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

With Yuta returning from Japan, the Blackpool Combat Club’s feud against JAS has one more player in the mix. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how his presence affects the All Elite scene.

Wheeler Yuta on how Jon Moxley has affected him in the AEW ring

If we are looking for the 25-year-old star's breakout match in AEW, it has to be the one against Jon Moxley. In a previous interview, Wheeler Yuta spoke about how Moxley pushed him to be better.

“I think I found it, or at least I thought I had found it until the next week when Moxley pushes me even further, and further, and harder and harder. There’s definitely a different atmosphere when you’re in the ring with those guys that you don’t get just on a normal match. There’s something there that elevates you, and you either have to match that, or you’re just going to be left behind."

Despite how young Yuta is, he has already paved a star-studded road to fame. Only time will tell how the ROH Pure Champion progresses in his career from this point on.

