"There's definitely a different atmosphere" - AEW star describes being in the ring with Jon Moxley

Wheeler Yuta recently spoke about how Jon Moxley's presence in the ring affected the environment.

The former Best Friends member has recently gained a lot of prominence in AEW. His spectacular match with Jon Moxley firmly established him as a rising talent and earned him a spot in the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC).

Wheeler Yuta also became the ROH Pure Champion at the Supercard of Honor event. Considering his humble beginnings and rise to fame, the 25-year-old seems to be on the right track to a distinguished career.

Speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Yuta described how Moxley pushed him to become better.

“I think I found it, or at least I thought I had found it until the next week when Moxley pushes me even further, and further, and harder and harder. There’s definitely a different atmosphere when you’re in the ring with those guys that you don’t get just on a normal match. There’s something there that elevates you, and you either have to match that, or you’re just going to be left behind. That’s what those matches felt like to me,” Yuta said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Dutch Mantell praised Jon Moxley's faction for its booking

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell applauded how the Blackpool Combat Club was being booked on AEW.

The trio's first debut as a team (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta) saw them go up against the Gunn Club on the April 15th edition of Rampage. The match ended with Yuta pulling off a quick pin on Billy Gunn, which only elevated the former's status in the All Elite scene.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was all praise for the booking during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"Well, that's a way to get him [Wheeler Yuta] over. They put him in there with the guys that were over. So he's over by osmosis, just by being there. And then they let him win, which is another feather in his cap, and The Gunn Club did a great job. I like wrestling shows that open with a match, a good match." [4:18-4:40]

While Wheeler Yuta has had a commendable run at AEW so far, fans will have to stay tuned to see how his story unfolds further down the line.

