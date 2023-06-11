AEW star Billy Gunn reveals why his wife "gets mad" at him during visits to the UK (Exclusive)

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, AEW star Billy Gunn talked about all things related to his three-decade-long career. He was a member of one of the most iconic factions in WWE, D-Generation X, and has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with them.

Currently, he is with All Elite Wrestling and is affiliated with The Acclaimed as their manager. Just recently, they challenged The House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship at Double or Nothing a few weeks ago. The trio is currently one of the most "over" factions on the promotion, garnering great reactions from the crowd every time they are in the ring.

When talking about what he does on his trips to the UK, Billy Gunn admits that he does not really do much other than the usual work, much to his wife's disappointment. He mentions that he rarely goes sightseeing, despite always being told to do so. In his one-time sightseeing, he got to see the iconic Stonehenge.

"I've been over there so much, I think the biggest story is my wife gets mad at me cause I don't do anything. I don't go to sites. I have seen those rocks [Stonehenge], the big rocks that are just I guess, landed there for no reason or whatever. I did stop and see that one and that's pretty much all I've seen. My thing, is I go to work, I don't really go to play too much, plus I just workout and work. That's how my life goes."[From o5:22 to 06:00]

Billy Gunn's take on former AEW World Champion CM Punk

AEW star Billy Gunn gave his thoughts on CM Punk days before the return of the Chicago native at AEW Collision. He would go on to mention that it all just depends on how people look at Punk. For Gunn, he is still an asset to the promotion, and he thinks that the former WWE Champion still has it in him.

"You can probably look at that two ways. Some people are gonna say it's negative and some people... I think it's a positive thing, I really do. No matter what goes on behind the scenes, he has still got it. He's still the guy. He still has huge drawing power, and that's only gonna help us. Why would you not want a guy here that can help?"

