Billy Gunn says former WWE champion still has "huge drawing power" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn recently shared his two cents about a rather polarizing figure in the pro-wrestling world ahead of his imminent return to AEW.

The star in question is none other than CM Punk. While he has been away from the squared circle for quite a while now, he was recently confirmed to be returning ahead of the new Collision show.

In the days preceding The Second City Saint's return, Billy Gunn sat down for an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. In response to questions surrounding the buzz ahead of Punk's return, the Hall of Famer stated:

"You can probably look at that two ways. Some people are gonna say it's negative and some people... I think it's a positive thing, I really do. No matter what goes on behind the scenes, he has still got it. He's still the guy. He still has huge drawing power, and that's only gonna help us. Why would you not want a guy here that can help?" [From 00:53 to 01:22]

Konnan also commented on the former WWE champion's return to action in AEW

While CM Punk is seemingly coming back as a babyface, Konnan believes a heel return would be much more intriguing for the former WWE Superstar.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran explained his thoughts about how Punk was a much better villain on the mic than a babyface.

"Here's the thing. I'm not a fan at all of him [CM Punk] coming back as a babyface because first of all, he got a lot of boos and he is a way way better heel, you know. I'd rather have him come back as a heel, then I'd be interested," said Konnan. [From 02:04 to 02:18]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE Champion.

