Konnan wants 6-time WWE World Champion to make his AEW return as a heel

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently weighed in on the most anticipated AEW comeback of the year so far. The story revolves around CM Punk, arguably the most controversial slope for AEW in recent times.

Returning to a squared circle after seven years in August 2021, the former WWE Champion stunned the world with stellar performances. However, things took an ugly turn 13 months later.

The Straight Edge star was involved in a backstage brawl against The Elite at the media scrum post-All Out event in September last year. Punk has been absent from AEW programming since.

Tony Khan recently announced that The Second City Saint would register his highly-awaited return to the promotion at AEW Collision on June 17. The former UFC fighter will team up with FTR to take on the Bullet Club Gold members - Jay White, Juice Robinson, and his old rival Samoa Joe.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan expressed his desire to witness CM Punk return to the Jacksonville-based promotion with his heel persona.

"Here's the thing. I'm not a fan at all of him [CM Punk] coming back as a babyface because first of all, he got a lot of boos and he is a way way better heel, you know. I'd rather have him come back as a heel, then I'd be interested," said Konnan. [From 02:04 to 02:18]

The WCW legend also discussed the scenario of Punk possibly returning as a babyface, only to unveil the heel turn shortly.

Konnan feels AEW mishandled CM Punk's return to pro-wrestling

The Chicago native's pro-wrestling return remains one of the most memorable moments in the history of the sport. Starting with Darby Allen, Punk locked horns with several homegrown AEW talents to elevate them with admirable performances.

However, Konnan wasn't a fan of AEW's approach to capitalize on Punk's blockbuster return. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, the WCW veteran critiqued Tony Khan's promotion for pitting the former WWE Champion against lesser-known names.

"I hear it was Punk and not Tony that he [Punk] wanted to wrestle with these young talents. But he was wrestling with young talents that, number one, weren't over and, to this day, still aren't over. Lee Moriarty and all these other people that he was wrestling. And that was a big mistake. They mishandled him coming back," said Konnan.

(You can read more here)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral It's official.



CM Punk returns to AEW on Saturday June 17th in Chicago at AEW Collision.



The announcement got a very strong mixed reaction. Lots of cheers and boos. He's almost as polarizing as John Cena and Bret Hart used to be during their runs.



This is going to be good. It's official.CM Punk returns to AEW on Saturday June 17th in Chicago at AEW Collision. The announcement got a very strong mixed reaction. Lots of cheers and boos. He's almost as polarizing as John Cena and Bret Hart used to be during their runs.This is going to be good. https://t.co/9gumr1g2mo

While fans await the arrival of babyface CM Punk, many feel it would have made more sense for the wrestler to return as a heel. Cheers topped with a strong hint of boos flooding the arena when Tony Khan made the announcement highlighting Punk's polarizing effect on fans. Only time will reveal what AEW has in store for June 17 in Chicago, Illinois.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : Should CM Punk return as a heel? Yes No 0 votes