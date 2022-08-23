"Took seven months of life away" - Top AEW star blames Chris Jericho for forcing him to step away from DARK Elevation

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling and likely has a lot of sway in AEW.

Eddie Kingston recently singled out the veteran for being the reason behind his absence on DARK Elevation for months.

In 2019, Chris Jericho shocked fans when he joined Tony Khan's AEW. The legend quickly rose up and became the promotion's first-ever World Champion. Today, the former WWE Champion leads his own faction dedicated to appreciating him.

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Under The Ropes, where the star detailed why he's not made an appearance on DARK Elevation in quite some time.

"I had fun man," Kingston said. "I had a blast doing it because I've done it before out on the independents. Doing it at AEW is a different level. I got busy with Chris Jericho, he took seven months of my life away."

The Mad King continued, noting how his current mood will likely determine if he'll return or not.

"I wasn't in the mood to do commentary at that point," Kingston continued. "I don't know when I'll go back, really all depends on my mood. Tony Khan gives me a little bit of leeway with 'Hey Eddie, we would like for you to do it' and I'm like 'I can't,' because I have to fight this person or that person. When I have a minute to breathe I'll probably go on." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Eddie Kingston hasn't been seen on AEW since the star suffered a defeat at the hands of Jericho during their Barbed Wire Everywhere match.

Eddie Kingston noted that he hated every single match he had against Chris Jericho.

The Mad King and The Wizard recently had quite the feud, capped off with the Barbed Wire Everywhere match.

The feud notably included Jericho's betrayal of his former Inner Circle teammates, Santana and Ortiz, who had teamed up with Kingston around that time.

During the same interview, the AEW star looked back on the matches in his feud against Chris Jericho.

"I hated them all. I hated every single one of them because I don't like any of my work, plus I don't like Chris," Kingston said. "Being in the ring with him was a headache, it was seven months of a headache." [H/T: Fightful]

Currently, Chris Jericho has to address the issues in his faction stemming from Daniel Garcia, who seemingly might defect from the stable.

However, as soon as the issue is resolved, could The Mad King return to find some retribution against The Wizard?

