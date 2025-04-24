  • home icon
AEW star boldly claims to be better than The Rock, Steve Austin, and Kurt Angle

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 24, 2025 11:55 GMT
The Rock AEW
Stone Cold, The Rock, and Kurt Angle (Sources: WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A top AEW star made a bold claim that he is better than Steve Austin, The Rock, and Kurt Angle. The former WWE star claimed that while answering an interesting fan question.

AEW star Ricochet claimed that he is better than the WWE legends The Rock, Steve Austin, and Kurt Angle. Austin, Rock, and Angle are undoubtedly three of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling and have inspired generations. Rico, being a heel, claimed to be better than them.

A fan on X (fka Twitter) asked Ricochet to name the bald wrestlers he is better than. Along with names such as Austin, Rock, and Angle, the All Elite star also named the current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, Goldberg, Ryback, and Paul Wight (fka The Big Show), claiming he is better than all the aforementioned bald wrestlers.

"@steveaustinBSR @RealKurtAngle @TheRock @JonMoxley @Goldberg @Ryback @PaulWight Ahmed Johnson Etc..." Ricochet wrote.
Thus, Ricochet continues to portray his delusional heel character on TV as well as on social media.

The Rock on his absence from the WrestleMania 41 main event

In the Night Two main event of WrestleMania 41, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win his 17th World Championship with some help from Travis Scott. However, fans were disappointed not to see The Rock in the main event despite him being involved in the storyline.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Final Boss revealed that he wasn't involved in the Mania main event due to his other commitments.

"They know when I come to them, Triple H, Nick [Khan], and Ariel [Emanuel] as well. And I lay this out, and I say, 'Hey, here is how I really feel it should go. We can insert The Final Boss in [sic] the end of this finish. But then, where do we go?' There are other commitments that I have," Rock disclosed.
Hereafter, only time will tell when fans will see The Final Boss back on TV.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

