AEW star boldly claims to be better than The Rock, Steve Austin, and Kurt Angle

A top AEW star made a bold claim that he is better than Steve Austin, The Rock, and Kurt Angle. The former WWE star claimed that while answering an interesting fan question.

AEW star Ricochet claimed that he is better than the WWE legends The Rock, Steve Austin, and Kurt Angle. Austin, Rock, and Angle are undoubtedly three of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling and have inspired generations. Rico, being a heel, claimed to be better than them.

A fan on X (fka Twitter) asked Ricochet to name the bald wrestlers he is better than. Along with names such as Austin, Rock, and Angle, the All Elite star also named the current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, Goldberg, Ryback, and Paul Wight (fka The Big Show), claiming he is better than all the aforementioned bald wrestlers.

"@steveaustinBSR @RealKurtAngle @TheRock @JonMoxley @Goldberg @Ryback @PaulWight Ahmed Johnson Etc..." Ricochet wrote.

Thus, Ricochet continues to portray his delusional heel character on TV as well as on social media.

The Rock on his absence from the WrestleMania 41 main event

In the Night Two main event of WrestleMania 41, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win his 17th World Championship with some help from Travis Scott. However, fans were disappointed not to see The Rock in the main event despite him being involved in the storyline.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Final Boss revealed that he wasn't involved in the Mania main event due to his other commitments.

"They know when I come to them, Triple H, Nick [Khan], and Ariel [Emanuel] as well. And I lay this out, and I say, 'Hey, here is how I really feel it should go. We can insert The Final Boss in [sic] the end of this finish. But then, where do we go?' There are other commitments that I have," Rock disclosed.

Hereafter, only time will tell when fans will see The Final Boss back on TV.

