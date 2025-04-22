The Rock reveals the real reason behind his WrestleMania 41 absence

The Rock has finally revealed the actual reason behind his absence from WrestleMania 41. Many fans expected The Final Boss to show up at The Showcase of The Immortals and help John Cena in the Undisputed WWE Title bout against Cody Rhodes.
Speaking on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the 52-year-old noted he had discussions about a potential appearance at The Show of Shows. However, the former world champion questioned if there was any way forward in that case, as he also had other future commitments.
"They don't have to say anything like that to me. They know when I come to them, Triple H, Nick [Khan], and Ariel [Emanuel] as well. And I lay this out, and I say, 'Hey, here is how I really feel it should go. We can insert The Final Boss in [sic] the end of this finish. But then, where do we go?' There are other commitments that I have," he said.
The Rock further stated that he did not want to take the spotlight away from John Cena, who won his record 17th world championship this past weekend.
"And I also want to be careful that we're not overstepping and leading over our skis too much here. Can get involved in the finish. And I said, 'But why get involved in that finish when the spotlight should just be on, in my opinion, John [Cena] 17 heel [sic] champion.' What does 2025 look like if this man is saying he's going to ruin professional wrestling? That, to me, is the anchoring storyline," he added. [0:46-1:30]
Earlier this year, The Brahma Bull offered The American Nightmare to be his 'corporate champion.' However, Rhodes declined the offer at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Instead, John Cena aligned with The Rock and took out the 39-year-old.
The Rock shares his reaction to John Cena's win at WrestleMania 41
During his conversation with Pat McAfee, The Rock lauded John Cena for becoming a 17-time World Champion. He stated that The Cenation Leader had established himself as the greatest of all time.
The Hollywood star added that Cena also moved up in his Mount Rushmore. The veteran noted he loved the moment and predicted that the latter would have an "insane run" as a heel.
"Let's start with the ending, and let's start with John becoming the 17-time Heavyweight Champion and becoming, legitimizing himself as being, without question, The GOAT. Period. He's on Mount Rushmore now... John raising that title; that was the bottom line. That was the North Star, and I loved it, and I love that moment. I think he's going to go on to have this insane run as a heel," he said. [0:45-1:31]
Randy Orton showed up on RAW last night to take out John Cena with an RKO and tease going after the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see if the two long-time rivals clash for the title at Backlash.
