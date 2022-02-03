AEW star Brandi Rhodes responds to a fan questioning her on-screen character

Brandi Rhodes recently responded to a fan asking about her character's portrayal on AEW programming.

On Dynamite this week, Rhodes again found herself engaged in a war of words with Dan Lambert and Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky).

After the two foes went to extreme lengths to insult one another, Paige VanZant surprisingly returned to lay her hands on AEW's Chief Brand Officer. The two female stars briefly brawled until the women's locker room rushed down to the ring to separate them.

Shortly thereafter, Brandi Rhodes addressed the entire situation on Twitter, where she took a massive shot at Chicago fans for supporting Lambert and VanZant.

A wrestling fan chimed into her comments section by pointing out that Rhodes is supposed to be the babyface in the storyline:

"Aren’t you supposed to be a face though???" A fan asked on Twitter

While Brandi Rhodes didn't give a clear response, the AEW star instead replied by saying she hates people in Chicago:

"I hate these people," Brandi Rhodes replied.

Like Cody Rhodes, Brandi has been on the receiving end of hostile reactions in recent months. Interestingly enough, wrestling enthusiasts booed Brandi heavily when she shared the ring with Dan Lambert this week.

The latter, who's been considered one of the most hated heels in the wrestling world, has surprisingly made fans cheer for him instead of the Chief Brand Officer.

Paige VanZant and Brandi Rhodes could soon collide in AEW

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral PAIGE VANZANT IS LIVE ON AEW DYNAMITE!!



And she wants a piece of Brandi Rhodes.



Let's make it happen! PAIGE VANZANT IS LIVE ON AEW DYNAMITE!! And she wants a piece of Brandi Rhodes. Let's make it happen! https://t.co/80p63D8rPG

It's seemingly a forgone conclusion that Tony Khan's promotion brought Paige VanZant back to set up her potential in-ring debut at some point, possibly at Revolution.

Given VanZant's MMA background, not many people think Brandi Rhodes should be the former's first opponent in All Elite Wrestling. However, Brandi's status as a polarizing star could be enough to put VanZant over with fans. It will be interesting to see how their storyline unfolds in the weeks to come.

