AEW star breaks down after final match; bids emotional goodbye

An AEW star recently competed in her final match for the Japanese pro-wrestling promotion Stardom. After the bout, she bid an emotional goodbye to the fans.

Ad

Mina Shirakawa has been competing in Stardom since 2020 and has established herself as one of the top women on the roster. During her time with the promotion, she won multiple titles and competed against some of the best women in the world. Despite her success, she announced that she was leaving Stardom and would join AEW soon.

Today, she competed in her final match for the promotion against Maika. Before the match could begin, Himeka presented Mira with flowers and then joined the commentary table. After a hard-fought battle, Maika emerged victorious. Mina Shirakawa became emotional after the match was over as she hugged her opponent with tears in her eyes.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mina Shirakawa confirmed her move to AEW

Mina Shirakawa made many sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling last year. She aligned herself with her close friend Mariah May and even challenged Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship. However, Mariah and Shirakawa's relationship turned sour after the former tried to hit her on the head with a bottle.

The two women then feuded for a while, which culminated in a match at the Winter is Coming Edition of Dynamite in December 2024. Despite putting up a tough fight, Mina was unable to defeat her close friend. Since this loss, she has not been seen on TV.

Ad

During a recent press conference on Stardom's YouTube channel, Mina Shirakawa announced that she would be joining All Elite Wrestling.

"I, Shirakawa Mina, will be joining AEW. This marks the start of my challenge to compete on the world stage, which has been my goal since my debut."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Mina Shirakawa will continue to shine as brightly as she did in Stardom under the All Elite Wrestling banner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback