AEW star breaks silence after crushing loss

An AEW star broke his silence after he and his partner suffered a crushing loss on Dynamite. This would have been a tough pill to swallow, given the sheer magnitude of the match.

This week's Dynamite featured many great matches and segments, but one that stood out was The Gunns' match against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Sadly, The Gunns did not win the match and again blew their chance to become tag team champions.

After the match, a defiant Austin Gunn took to Twitter to share his thoughts and assured the fans that the duo of him and his brother is the future of the tag team division. He wrote:

“The Gunns A** Boys Bang Bang Gang. Whatever you want to address us by, just remember we have always been thrown in the deep end, and swam. We are The Gunns. We are former AEW World Tag-Team Champions. We are the future. We heard you tonight.. now say it with me.. #GunnsUp 👆🏼.”

AEW star Austin Gunn has been eyeing up the Hurt Syndicate for a while

After defeating Private Party last month, The Hurt Syndicate won the tag team titles. That was not a surprise, given how strong of a faction they have slowly become.

After winning the tag team titles, Austin Gunn targeted Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin and laid out a challenge. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“Y'all in a defending mood or what?? 👀”

Given that he has been laying the groundwork to challenge the Hurt Syndicate, it is clear that he and his brother want to reclaim the tag team titles they once held. Given that they just lost the match against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, it will be interesting to see what their future holds.

