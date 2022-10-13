Top AEW star breaks silence about recent actions during Chris Jericho's match on Dynamite

Current ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia has finally broken his silence over his decision to side with Chris Jericho rather than Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite.

Jericho and Danielson were competing for the ROH World Championship where during the match, Jericho looked to hit Bryan with the title belt but was stopped by Garcia, only for Garcia to take out Danielson himself.

Many fans were left puzzled as to why "Red Death" did this, with one even speculating that maybe Garcia had been blackmailed by Chris Jericho to carry out the attack. However, the ROH Pure Champion put those rumors to bed very quickly when he explicitly broke his silence on Twitter.

"Nah I meant that s**t lol." tweeted @GarciaWrestling.

Garcia has been extremely conflicted in recent weeks, having had a great appreciation for everything Jericho has given him in his career, but has always admired Danielson's in-ring ability. Will fans get an answer next week on Dynamite as to why Garcia did what he did? Only time will tell!

Chris Jericho is undefeated since becoming ROH World Champion

The former AEW World Champion has had many nicknames in his career, with his latest being "The Ocho" to signify the fact that he is an eight-time world champion, and since becoming "The Ocho" he has not lost a single match.

He first donned the nickname at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become the ROH World Champion, before successfully defending his title the following week against Bandido.

Chris Jericho has added two more wins to his record as "The Ocho," with his tag team victory over Danielson and Garcia on the "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite, and his recent victory over Danielson again in Toronto, Canada.

