AEW star breaks silence with four-word message after getting betrayed by Matt Hardy

An AEW star has finally broken his silence after being betrayed by one of his closest allies, Matt Hardy.

During his FTW Championship match against Hook, Ethan Page had the upper hand. But after Isiah Kassidy distracted the referee, Hardy hit Page in the head with the title belt, allowing Hook to retain his championship.

Some of Hardy's fans saw the swerve coming as he constantly manipulated The Firm members against each other. However, this was all fresh news for Ethan Page, who made his feelings known on Twitter.

"F*** you Matt Hardy," tweeted @OfficialEGO.

Ethan Page later doubled down on his anger by tagging Hardy in a second tweet, ensuring that the former WWE Superstar saw it.

"Know what. Im so p***ed. I'm gonna snitch tag myself. F**k you @MATTHARDYBRAND," tweeted @OfficialEGO.

Ethan Page will get a rematch against Hook this week on AEW Rampage

Due to Page's match against Hook ending controversially, the challenger will get the chance to redeem himself. The 33-year-old will lock horns with Hook in a rematch this Friday on AEW Rampage.

The match graphic showcased on Dynamite to promote the match showed Matt Hardy in Page's corner. But given what happened on Wednesday, it's unlikely that the veteran will accompany his former ally.

If Hook retains his FTW Championship on Ramage, it will mark his seventh successful title defense since beating Ricky Starks in 2022. A win will also take his overall record in AEW to a staggering 26 wins and zero losses.

Elsewhere on the show, Anna Jay will finally get her hands on Julia Hart, The Acclaimed will team up with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker for the first time, and Darby Allin will hope to continue his winning streak when he goes up against Lee Moriarty.

