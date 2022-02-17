“I wasn’t violent enough” - AEW star breaks silence after match with Bryan Danielson

AEW star Lee Moriarty broke his silence following his defeat at the hands of the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

Moriarty and Danielson fought in an incredibly hard-hitting contest, with the former WWE champion looking to see if Moriarty was violent enough to hang with him. In the end, Danielson picked up the submission victory with a triangle choke, posing to the crowd in the process.

After the match, Lee Moriarty took to his Twitter account to deliver a heartfelt message to his fans, showing his appreciation for their support.

🐯 TAIGASTYLE @theleemoriarty I wasn’t violent enough. I didn’t win. In the end that’s what matters.



Moriarty’s 2022 record now stands at 5 wins and 3 losses, while Danielson’s first win of 2022 takes his overall AEW record to an impressive 14 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws.

Could we be seeing Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley?

After the match, Danielson was confronted by former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Mox was offered the opportunity to join forces with Danielson on the February 2nd edition of Dynamite. Bryan hopes that the 2 men, along with a number of young stars that would include Lee Moriarty, would run AEW.

Moxley’s answer was ambiguous. He didn’t say yes, but he didn’t say no, stating that before he joins forces with someone, he has to bleed with them first.

This answer teases a potential match between the two men, with Moxley’s relationship with Eddie Kingston as a prime example. Mox and Kingston were rivals in the final months of 2020, leading to a brutal I Quit match at the 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view. Since that match, Mox and Kingston have been closer than ever before.

But who do you think would win between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley? Let us know in the comments section down below!

