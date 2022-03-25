×
Create
Notifications

"Had a couple of days to reflect" – AEW star breaks silence after match with Chris Jericho on Dynamite

Chris Jericho recently revealed a new avatar of himself on AEW Dynamite.
Chris Jericho recently revealed a new avatar of himself on AEW Dynamite.
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 25, 2022 08:28 PM IST
News

AEW star Alex Reynolds broke his silence on Twitter following the loss he and John Silver took on Dynamite at the hands of Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia, both members of the new faction Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS).

The match was the first outing for Jericho & Garcia as a pairing, and facing the #1 ranked team in AEW wasn't an easy task.

After a back-and-forth contest, it was Garcia who picked up the win for his team, giving the JAS a big start on their quest to, in their words, beat up pro wrestlers.

Great tag team strategy by #DarkOrder's @silvernumber1 and @YTAlexReynolds on Chris Jericho! Watch #AEWDynamite live on TBS right now! https://t.co/c2D46R4BMd

Reynolds stayed away from the spotlight in the days following the loss, until now, when he took to Twitter to deliver a rather explicit message to the two men who beat him:

"Had a couple of days to reflect on what happened on #AEWDynamite. Main event against @IAmJericho and @GarciaWrestling. The JAS are little b***hes. Floyd is a p**ck"

What's in store for Chris Jericho and his legion of followers? Only time will tell.

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia will look to move up the AEW rankings

In AEW, wins and losses matter. Going into the March 23 episode of Dynamite, John Silver & Alex Reynolds were the #1 ranked tag team outside the current AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus.

The Official #AEW Rankings for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 https://t.co/kwaNqeG7KM

With a win over the current #1 ranked team, Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia have made a solid case to be placed high up in the rankings despite only having a single victory under their belts.

There's been no word on who Jericho & Garcia will face next. However, if they pick up another impressive win over a ranked team, it'll only be a while before they're firmly in the AEW Tag Team Championship scene.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia could become AEW Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी