"Had a couple of days to reflect" – AEW star breaks silence after match with Chris Jericho on Dynamite

AEW star Alex Reynolds broke his silence on Twitter following the loss he and John Silver took on Dynamite at the hands of Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia, both members of the new faction Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS).

The match was the first outing for Jericho & Garcia as a pairing, and facing the #1 ranked team in AEW wasn't an easy task.

After a back-and-forth contest, it was Garcia who picked up the win for his team, giving the JAS a big start on their quest to, in their words, beat up pro wrestlers.

Reynolds stayed away from the spotlight in the days following the loss, until now, when he took to Twitter to deliver a rather explicit message to the two men who beat him:

"Had a couple of days to reflect on what happened on #AEWDynamite. Main event against @IAmJericho and @GarciaWrestling. The JAS are little b***hes. Floyd is a p**ck"

What's in store for Chris Jericho and his legion of followers? Only time will tell.

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia will look to move up the AEW rankings

In AEW, wins and losses matter. Going into the March 23 episode of Dynamite, John Silver & Alex Reynolds were the #1 ranked tag team outside the current AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus.

With a win over the current #1 ranked team, Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia have made a solid case to be placed high up in the rankings despite only having a single victory under their belts.

There's been no word on who Jericho & Garcia will face next. However, if they pick up another impressive win over a ranked team, it'll only be a while before they're firmly in the AEW Tag Team Championship scene.

Do you think Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia could become AEW Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section down below!

