AEW star breaks silence after shocking Dynasty return

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion made a huge revelation regarding another star after making a blockbuster comeback. Anthony Bowens returned to the company last night at Dynasty after a two-month hiatus.

Bowens hadn't been seen in the promotion since January, when he pushed his partner Max Caster out of The Acclaimed. Tension between them grew for months before the faction imploded in the middle of the ring.

Caster's raps during The Acclaimed's entrances have gotten him in trouble multiple times, but Anthony Bowens was always there to cover for him. After squashing his former friend last night, however, he's done hearing what The Best Alive has to say.

Speaking at AEW Dynasty's post-show scrum, the 34-year-old star said that he kept Max Caster from getting fired due to his controversial lyrics:

"I think he's way more delusional than I thought he was. I think that's the best way to start. I think the truth is he wouldn't have the opportunity to be doing the things he's doing now without me, considering how many times I saved him from fines, how many times I saved his job because he couldn't keep his mouth shut with his s****y raps every week (...) So he needs to shut his mouth. He needs to do us all a favor and burn his boots, and go back to his little rap tour and continue being the worst rapper alive," he said.

Max Caster throws accusation at Anthony Bowens after AEW Dynasty

The Best Wrestler Alive couldn't survive against his former tag team partner and was squashed in under two minutes.

After their match was over, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion took to X/Twitter and made an accusation that Anthony Bowens is a bully.

"Bully," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see when the former teammates square off again in the ring.

