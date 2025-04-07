34-year-old star called out for being a "bully" after AEW Dynasty 2025

A 34-year-old star made his return at AEW Dynasty 2025. However, he is now being called out for being a bully.
Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were part of the successful tag team called The Acclaimed. They were the best homegrown tag team in the company. However, there were tensions emerging between the duo last year. On the January 18th episode of Collision: Maximum Carnage, Bowens and Caster confronted each other. In the end, Bowens was asked to choose between Caster and Billy Gun, and he chose the latter, thereby ending their tag team.
Following this, Max Caster went on a singles run while Bowens was nowhere to be seen on TV. At AEW Dynasty 2025, The Best Wrestler Alive issued an open challenge, which was answered by his former tag team partner. Bowens defeated Caster in just 40 seconds to win the match.
Following Dynasty 2025, Max Caster took to social media to call his former tag team partner a "bully:"
"Bully."
Unfortunate details have come to light regarding Cope's future after AEW Dynasty 2025
At Dynasty 2025, Rated FTR competed against The Death Riders for the AEW Trios Titles. Despite a valiant effort, The Death Riders picked up the win. Following the match, FTR brutally assaulted Cope, thereby turning heel. They hit him with a Con-Chair-To targeting the previously injured neck. After the assault, the Rated R Superstar was carried out on a stretcher.
According to reports from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Cope will be out of action until July this year, and this segment was the company's way of writing him off TV:
“I don’t expect him back until July, so he will miss the next pay-per-view. I think he’ll be out for a while.” [H/T Ringside News]
It will be interesting to see when Cope returns to the ring again.