Unfortunate news on Cope's future after AEW Dynasty 2025 - Reports

Cope was brutally assaulted at AEW Dynasty 2025. New details have come to light regarding his future.

Ad

Cope has been having some issues with Dax Harwood in recent weeks. Despite this, he teamed with FTR to face The Death Riders for the Trios Championship. Despite a great effort, Rated FTR was unable to win the titles. Following the match, FTR brutally assaulted the Rated-R Superstar in the ring. They even hit him with a con-chair-to. The Rated-R Superstar was stretchered out of the arena after the brutal attack.

Ad

Trending

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that this AEW Dynasty segment was done to write the Rated-R Superstar off TV for a while. He also reported that the former TNT Champion won't be back until July.

“I don’t expect him back until July, so he will miss the next pay-per-view. I think he’ll be out for a while.” [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stevie Richards criticized Cope's AEW run

When Cope joined AEW, he was immediately involved in a feud with Christian Cage and even won the TNT Championship. The Rated-R Superstar then had to relinquish his title after suffering an injury at Double or Nothing last year.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star said that the erstwhile Edge is an amazing worker, but he is tarnishing his reputation since nobody is going to remember his AEW run.

Ad

“Edge is lucky to be back in the ring after that severe break off the top of the cage. He’s in amazing shape, amazing worker. But dare I say it, you’re tarnishing your Hall of Fame career. And I know you’re doing it for a lot of money - and I would do it too. But the legacy you think you’re leaving, nobody’s going to remember this.” [H/T - RingsideNews]

Ad

It will be interesting to see when The Rated-R Superstar will make his return to the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More