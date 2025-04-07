  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Unfortunate news on Cope's future after AEW Dynasty 2025 - Reports

Unfortunate news on Cope's future after AEW Dynasty 2025 - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 07, 2025 17:37 GMT
Cope
Cope is a former WWE star (image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Cope was brutally assaulted at AEW Dynasty 2025. New details have come to light regarding his future.

Ad

Cope has been having some issues with Dax Harwood in recent weeks. Despite this, he teamed with FTR to face The Death Riders for the Trios Championship. Despite a great effort, Rated FTR was unable to win the titles. Following the match, FTR brutally assaulted the Rated-R Superstar in the ring. They even hit him with a con-chair-to. The Rated-R Superstar was stretchered out of the arena after the brutal attack.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that this AEW Dynasty segment was done to write the Rated-R Superstar off TV for a while. He also reported that the former TNT Champion won't be back until July.

“I don’t expect him back until July, so he will miss the next pay-per-view. I think he’ll be out for a while.” [H/T Ringside News]
Ad
Ad

Stevie Richards criticized Cope's AEW run

When Cope joined AEW, he was immediately involved in a feud with Christian Cage and even won the TNT Championship. The Rated-R Superstar then had to relinquish his title after suffering an injury at Double or Nothing last year.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star said that the erstwhile Edge is an amazing worker, but he is tarnishing his reputation since nobody is going to remember his AEW run.

Ad
“Edge is lucky to be back in the ring after that severe break off the top of the cage. He’s in amazing shape, amazing worker. But dare I say it, you’re tarnishing your Hall of Fame career. And I know you’re doing it for a lot of money - and I would do it too. But the legacy you think you’re leaving, nobody’s going to remember this.” [H/T - RingsideNews]
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see when The Rated-R Superstar will make his return to the ring again.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी