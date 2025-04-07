Unfortunate news on Cope's future after AEW Dynasty 2025 - Reports

Cope was brutally assaulted at AEW Dynasty 2025. New details have come to light regarding his future.
Cope has been having some issues with Dax Harwood in recent weeks. Despite this, he teamed with FTR to face The Death Riders for the Trios Championship. Despite a great effort, Rated FTR was unable to win the titles. Following the match, FTR brutally assaulted the Rated-R Superstar in the ring. They even hit him with a con-chair-to. The Rated-R Superstar was stretchered out of the arena after the brutal attack.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that this AEW Dynasty segment was done to write the Rated-R Superstar off TV for a while. He also reported that the former TNT Champion won't be back until July.
“I don’t expect him back until July, so he will miss the next pay-per-view. I think he’ll be out for a while.” [H/T Ringside News]
Stevie Richards criticized Cope's AEW run
When Cope joined AEW, he was immediately involved in a feud with Christian Cage and even won the TNT Championship. The Rated-R Superstar then had to relinquish his title after suffering an injury at Double or Nothing last year.
Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star said that the erstwhile Edge is an amazing worker, but he is tarnishing his reputation since nobody is going to remember his AEW run.
“Edge is lucky to be back in the ring after that severe break off the top of the cage. He’s in amazing shape, amazing worker. But dare I say it, you’re tarnishing your Hall of Fame career. And I know you’re doing it for a lot of money - and I would do it too. But the legacy you think you’re leaving, nobody’s going to remember this.” [H/T - RingsideNews]
It will be interesting to see when The Rated-R Superstar will make his return to the ring again.