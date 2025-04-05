Cope (fka Edge) has made a huge mistake during AEW run, says ex-WWE star: "Nobody's going to remember this"

A former WWE star has revealed that Cope (fka) Edge has made a huge mistake during his AEW run. He also warned him that nobody is going to remember him for this.

Stevie Richards was in WWE from 1999 to 2008 and is well known for his time in various roles the Stamford-based promotion. Quite famously, he is also a 21-time Hardcore Champion. He gave his take on the recent happenings in the wrestling world and recently spoke about the Hall of Famer Cope.

He was speaking on his The Stevie Richards Show when he said that Cope was ruining his legacy.

“Edge is lucky to be back in the ring after that severe break off the top of the cage. He’s in amazing shape, amazing worker. But dare I say it, you’re tarnishing your Hall of Fame career. And I know you’re doing it for a lot of money - and I would do it too. But the legacy you think you’re leaving, nobody’s going to remember this.” [H/T - RingsideNews]

Tony Khan speaks out on Cope’s match with Jon Moxley

A few weeks back, Edge took on Jon Moxley and the match went viral for all the wrong reasons. It was during the match that Moxley took a hit from 'Spike' and there was a lot of discussion in the wrestling community about the spot.

Tony Khan however had a different view about it. Speaking on the Dynasty Media Call, he said:

“It was a great Street Fight, Mox versus Cope. It was a big success for us. If you look, the video has been watched millions of times across multiple platforms, and the show delivered. It was a great event for AEW. It was a dangerous moment in the match when Jon Moxley landed on Spike and Spike went into Moxley's back in the form of all those nails.”

That is definitely an endorsement to what happened and it looks like the AEW President is not backing down.

