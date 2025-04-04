  • home icon
  • Tony Khan gets honest about AEW allowing Jon Moxley and Cope's "dangerous" moment

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 04, 2025 13:15 GMT
Jon Moxley Tony Khan
Tony Khan on viral Jon Moxley spot (Image Source-AEW on YT)

AEW President Tony Khan finally opened up about the brutal spot from a match between Jon Moxley and Cope. Khan also revealed whether the spot was a success for the company.

A few weeks ago, Jon Moxley competed in a street fight against Cope (fka Edge) with the AEW World title on the line. In what emerged as the most infamous spot from the match, Moxley was suplexed onto a bat with spikes, and the nails got stuck in his back. The spot faced severe backlash from the entire wrestling community.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan finally gave his thoughts on the dangerous spot while speaking on the AEW Dynasty Media Scrum. Khan disclosed that the viral spike spot involving Moxley was a success in terms of social media views:

also-read-trending Trending
"It was a great Street Fight, Mox versus Cope. It was a big success for us. If you look, the video has been watched millions of times across multiple platforms, and the show delivered. It was a great event for AEW. It was a dangerous moment in the match when Jon Moxley landed on Spike and Spike went into Moxley's back in the form of all those nails."
Tony further acknowledged that it was a gruesome moment, but Cope and Moxley were fine after that:

"It's a hardcore wrestling moment. It was something that was a risk that Adam Copeland and Jon Moxley took in the match, and it really paid off. Moxley was able to return to the ring last night and will return to the ring at AEW Dynasty. Those are very tough guys, Adam Copeland and Moxley. They put their bodies through a lot." [H/T WrestlingINC]
Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship match at Dynasty

Moxley has been holding the AEW World Championship hostage for months, overcoming several challenges until now. This Sunday at the Dynasty pay-per-view, Moxley is slated to defend his World title against Swerve Strickland.

The feud between Swerve and Moxley has quickly become intense, and fans are clamoring for Strickland to be the one to capture the World title from the Purveyor of Violence.

Edited by Arsh Das
