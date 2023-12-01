AEW star breaks silence after turning on Athena: "I know what I’m doing"

An AEW star sent a message to her former tag team partner and the current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion, Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, ahead of their title match, as she finally had enough and turned against the champion.

The AEW star in question is Billie Starkz. Starkz signed with the All Elite promotion in April 2023 at the age of 18 only. She has been one of the rising stars on the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor roster. This week on Honor Club, the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, organized a graduation ceremony for the M.I.T (Minions In Training) graduates.

Athena honored the backstage host, Lexy Nair, on her graduation. However, Billie Starkz was not too pleased with her mentor as she wanted the honor as well. After Athena refused to give Billie her deserved flowers and disrespected her, Starkz had enough and snapped, taking out her mentor.

After the show, Billie Starkz took to Twitter to send a message to the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion, also introducing her to the "Bullie" while explaining her struggles as well.

"You act like I haven’t wrestled for 4 years all across the country and in 3 other countries against the best. I am not some kid. I know what I’m doing. You wanted a bully. Well now you got the BULLIE. #overMIT #ROHFinalBattle," Billie Starkz shared.

Billie Starkz is set to challenge the ROH Women's World Champion

Ring of Honor is set to host its exclusive Pay-Per-View, "Final Battle." The AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, appeared on Honor Club this week to announce the pay-per-view on December 15, 2023.

However, Khan got interrupted by Billie Starkz, and she asked for a ROH Women's World Title shot. Khan showered praise on Billie for her amazing run after signing with his promotion and eventually announced Starkz vs. Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship at Final Battle 2023 Pay-Per-View.

It remains to be seen whether the 19-year-old star can make it big in her wrestling career by capturing the ROH Women's World Championship against her former mentor, Athena.

