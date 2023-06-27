Recently signed star shares a message after making AEW return at Forbidden Door

AEW star Billie Starkz became a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster in April 2023 and has now sent a message to her fans following her match at Forbidden Door.

Starkz made her debut for the company on the December 27, 2022, edition of Dark against Red Velvet, before mixing it up with the likes of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jade Cargill and Emi Sakura on her journey to be officially signed by AEW.

After wrestling on ROH TV and at house shows, Starkz made her return to AEW TV on the Zero Hour portion of Forbidden Door against Athena in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. After a back-and-forth contest, it was the Ring of Honor Women's Champion who advanced to the next round.

But that hasn't dampened the spiritis of Billie Starkz, who recently took to her Twitter page to send this message to her fans:

Thank you for the opportunity



Until next time…



"Last night, I made my Canadian debut against one of the best wrestlers in the world on #ZeroHour. Thank you for the opportunity @AEW. Until next time...," tweeted @BillieStarkz.

Billie's loss means that Athena will meet Willow Nightingale in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, a match that has yet to have an official date assigned to it.

Billie Starkz accidentally broke Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D's nose on AEW Dark!

At this point, it's almost common for Britt Baker to leave a match with a bit of blood coming out of her nose given how many times she has broken it. But fans might not know that one of the people who has broken her nose was Billie Starkz.

Starkz and Baker wrestled on the January 24, 2023, edition of Dark, where during the match, the former AEW Women's Champion was seen sporting a bloody nose, which was later revealed to be her third broken nose since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

Billie even commented on the incident in an interview afterwards stating that she was a little bit worried during the match, and that she actually freaked herself out thinking she had severly injured one of All Elite Wrestling's top stars.

Fortunately for Billie, Britt Baker was in high spirits after the match and assured Starkz that it wasn't her fault for her nose being so fragile.

