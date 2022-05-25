"Who betta?" - Absent AEW star recalls whipping AEW Champion Hangman Page's "a**"

Brian Cage recently recalled his match with current AEW Champion Hangman Page at last year's edition of Double or Nothing.

Since October 2021, The Machine has been away from All Elite Wrestling, though he did make an appearance at ROH: Supercard of Honor in April. While his contract was renewed for another year in February, Cage has been conspicuously absent from the promotion's weekly programming.

A few hours back, Brian Cage took to Twitter to share a clip from his match against Hangman Page from Double or Nothing 2021. Alongside it, he added a caption recalling that he was "whipping" the AEW Champion's "a**" last year. The former FTW Champion also pointed out that he defeated Page earlier in a match on an episode of Dynamite in April 2021.

Check out Brian Cage's uncensored tweet here.

"This time last year, whipping the current @aew Champs a** after handing him his last defeat since. Who betta? #wherescage" tweeted Cage.

It'll be interesting to see if The Machine features in All Elite Wrestling's plans after Double or Nothing 2022, as several new storylines can be slowly built and set up after the pay-per-view.

Hangman Page will main event AEW Double or Nothing

While Brian Cage is still on the sidelines, his former rival Hangman Page is currently on top of his game as the reigning AEW Champion. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is scheduled to defend his title against CM Punk in a dream match at the May 29th pay-per-view.

Considering The Second City Saint is arguably the promotion's biggest box-office attraction right now, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him end Page's reign.

However, if Tony Khan books Hangman Page to win, it could further cement the latter's position as one of the marquee stars of the company.

While it's hard to determine the match's outcome, it's safe to say that Page and Punk will put forth a clash worthy of headlining Double or Nothing 2022.

