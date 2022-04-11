Brian Cage's wife sends a heartfelt message for the AEW star

Melissa Santos, the wife of AEW star Brian Cage, penned a heartfelt message for her husband on social media. This was after Cage's tweet noting how important his wife is more than anything else in the world.

The Machine recently wrestled in the ROH Supercard of Honor XV as he quickly squashed Ninja Mack. He was also revealed as the third client of Tully Blanchard Enterprises alongside Kaun and Toa Liona. Cage's last AEW appearance was on the October 8, 2021, edition of Dynamite, where he lost to Ricky Starks.

On the other hand, Santos is the current ring announcer for Probellum, a boxing promotion. She started her wrestling career in Women of Wrestling, wherein she was 'La Nina' in the Tropical Storm tag team. The 37-year-old was also a ring announcer for Lucha Underground and had a brief stint on IMPACT Wrestling.

Cage took to Twitter to express his love for Santos. The former FTW Champion noted that while it was cool to be like him with all the accolades he possessed, having a wife like Melissa was the best part. Santos recently took part in a bodybuilding event at the Jay Cutler Desert Classic in Las Vegas.

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi When people say they want to be or look like me, it's cool that I'm jacked, lift heavy stuff, signed to aew, sponsored by redcon1, do some cool moves & things that nobody expects me to do, and whatever else ....but this is the best part of being me. My wife @ThisIsMelSantos When people say they want to be or look like me, it's cool that I'm jacked, lift heavy stuff, signed to aew, sponsored by redcon1, do some cool moves & things that nobody expects me to do, and whatever else ....but this is the best part of being me. My wife @ThisIsMelSantos https://t.co/0EMJTtLtbf

The former IMPACT Wrestling personnel responded by sending a lovely, heartfelt message to The Machine.

Melissa Santos gives comments on why she called out AEW regarding Brian Cage

Last year, Melissa Santos made headlines by posting a video tweet believing that his husband, Brain Cage, was being misused by AEW. She reiterated that her husband is already a household name in different companies, and people should look out for his work.

When Santos spoke to Chris Van Vliet, she pointed out the reason behind her appeal to All Elite Wrestling. The former model noted that she wanted her husband to be featured on AEW TV more frequently.

"I feel like my gosh, I wanna see him more like I used to, right? It’s just at Lucha Underground, he was being used all the time and it was different companies, right? In IMPACT, you’re the champion and I’m not asking, ‘Hey! Let’s just make him the champion.’ No, it’s just like I wanna see my husband more, you know."

It remains to be seen when Brian Cage will make his return to AEW. As of right now, he is expected to make further appearances on Ring of Honor.

