"Never been more unsure of myself and the future" - AEW star breaks silence after being attacked by Malakai Black

Varsity Blonds' Brian Pillman Jr. sent out a message after Malakai Black and his House of Black stablemates attacked him on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Standing alongside Griff Garrison and Julia Hart, Pillman Jr. delivered a promo on Dynamite. He spoke about being tormented due to Varsity Blonds' months-long feud with the House of Black. He also recalled how the stable had seemingly corrupted Hart's mind after Malakai Black spit mist on her face.

He then called out the faction, who emerged after a few moments and took down the Varsity Blonds with ease. Black, Brodie King, and Buddy Matthews then handed a chair to Julia Hart, asking her to attack Garrison. However, she couldn't bring herself to attack him, leading to Black ripping her eye patch.

After the traumatic turn of events, Brian Pilllman Jr. issued a message on Twitter, writing he was still "distraught" over last night's events. He added that he has never been so unsure about his and Varsity Blonds' future.

Check out the AEW star's tweet below:

"Still distraught from the events that unfolded last night. One second I’m standing tall in the ring with my hands up ready to fight and then in an instant my memory goes BLACK. I let my team down again… Never been more unsure of myself and the future of the Varsity Blonds…" tweeted Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr. @FlyinBrianJr Still distraught from the events that unfolded last night. One second I’m standing tall in the ring with my hands up ready to fight and then in an instant my memory goes BLACK. I let my team down again… Never been more unsure of myself and the future of the Varsity Blonds… Still distraught from the events that unfolded last night. One second I’m standing tall in the ring with my hands up ready to fight and then in an instant my memory goes BLACK. I let my team down again… Never been more unsure of myself and the future of the Varsity Blonds… https://t.co/zXRKuC2UOh

Jim Cornette is not a fan of AEW stable House of Black

It's no secret that House of Black has divided the viewers, with some praising their character work while others taking issue with its supernatural elements. Jim Cornette recently blasted the trio on the recent episode of his podcast.

He joked that the AEW stable functioned in the darkness because they knew they "suck" and didn't want people to look at them closely.

"Maybe this is why they're constantly in the dark, because they know that it sucks and they don't want people to get a good close look at it so that's why they're always in the dark. Let's cover that sh*t up, don't... Here you're trying to sell this sub-standard product, control the lighting, subdued lighting. Don't let anybody get a good close look at it," Cornette claimed.

Going by how Death Triangle showed up to attack House of Black on Dynamite, it's safe to say their feud could continue for the foreseeable future. Fans can expect it to culminate at Double or Nothing 2022.

Do you see Julia Hart officially ditching Varsity Blonds and joining forces with House of Black in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava