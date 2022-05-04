"They know it sucks" - Jim Cornette slams AEW stable House of Black on their recent appearance

AEW star Malakai Black and his stable, House of Black, were brutally slammed by Jim Cornette this week.

On last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, House of Black attempted to remove Fuego Del Sol's mask. However, a reunited Death Triangle was able to interrupt the plan. Rey Fenix made his first appearance since January this year and blindsided Malakai Black and his teammates. The segment ended with Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King retreating while Death Triangle took control of the ring.

Veteran manager Jim Cornette recently spoke on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, expressing his thoughts on the House of Black. He chuckled as he speculated on the reason for the subdued lighting during Malakai Black's appearance.

"Maybe this is why they're constantly in the dark, because they know that it sucks and they don't want people to get a good close look at it so that's why they're always in the dark. Let's cover that sh*t up, don't... Here you're trying to sell this sub-standard product, control the lighting, subdued lighting. Don't let anybody get a good close look at it." (6:33-6:54)

Malakai Black has taken his time building House of Black from the ground up. It remains to be seen how the stable will perform in the foreseeable future.

Malakai Black recently elaborated on his gimmick in AEW

According to Malakai Black, much thought went behind the gimmick for his character and his stable, House of Black.

Malakai has teased the stable as far back as last year. However, It was only recently that the addition of Buddy Matthews and Brody King made House of Black a formidable trio. Following the motif of fear, the group has made numerous spooky appearances in AEW.

In an interview with Dead Meat, Malakai Black explained the use of fear as his gimmick.

"Fear is a very addictive thing because I think we like being scared, I think we like trying things out and see if we can, you know, push that threshold continuously. And I think horror movies and then perhaps much more simpler setting... they do exactly that they allow us to, like, well, 'Am I gonna get real scared by this movie?'"

Due to Black's creative freedom in AEW, he has shaped his faction the way he wants. However, only time will tell if his gimmick will be popular with the fans.

