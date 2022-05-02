"Fear is a very addictive thing" - Malakai Black comments on his AEW gimmick

AEW star Malakai Black seemingly puts a lot of thought behind his gimmick, according to his recent comments.

The former WWE wrestler has taken a long time to build his stable from the ground up. Using fear as a principle factor in the formation of his team, Black has successfully created an aura of terror around him and his partners. With the addition of Brody King and Buddy Matthews, the House of Black looks strong.

Speaking in an interview on Dead Meat, Malakai Black explained why he used fear as a motif in the formation of House of Black.

"Fear is a very addictive thing because I think we like being scared, I think we like trying things out and see if we can, you know, push that threshold continuously. And I think horror movies and then perhaps much more simpler setting... they do exactly that they allow us to, like, well, am I gonna get real scared by this movie? Like when you go into a horror movie you sit down with this idea of like 'oh boy, what's gonna happen?' It's almost like you're getting on this roller coaster." (2:26 to 2:50)

Black's character has certainly bought something unique to AEW. Armed with creative freedom, he can mold his character the way he wants, giving fans something to enjoy.

Malakai Black could recruit another AEW star to his faction

The House of Black is still on the hunt for wrestlers as its leader has hinted at Julia Hart turning to the dark side.

During a standoff between Varsity Blondes and Black last year, the latter spat his 'Black Mist' directly on Julia's face. From that point on, she has sported an eye patch whenever she has appeared in AEW events.

Last month, Malakai put up a story on his Instagram that hinted at Julia Hart joining the House of Black.

There has been no contact between Julia and House of Black on screen in the last couple of weeks. As things stand, fans will have to stay tuned to see if she is eventually drafted into his stable.

If you use any quotes from this article, please link back here for the transcription and credit Dead Meat for the YouTube video.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria