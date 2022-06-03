AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. pens an emotional message for his recently deceased mother

AEW wrestler Brian Pillman Jr. took to social media to share an emotional message for his mother, Melanie Pillman, who recently passed away at 56.

The announcement of her passing away was first made by the Varsity Blonds member on Instagram, where he wrote about how proud he was of Melanie for taking steps to mend their relationship.

Brian made it clear that despite their differences, he loved his mother. Taking to Twitter, he posted a short emotional message to his mother.

"Thank you mom for bringing me into this world and for trying your best. You were my number 1 fan. Rest In Peace. I love you ❤."

Rest In Peace. I love you . Thank you mom for bringing me into this world and for trying your best. You were my number 1 fan.Rest In Peace. I love you Thank you mom for bringing me into this world and for trying your best. You were my number 1 fan.Rest In Peace. I love you ❤️. https://t.co/2XLk46p6Pr

Apart from his wrestling career, Brian Pillman has been active on Twitch. Mentioning his streaming, he also stated that his mother used to interact with his fans on the platform. Understandably, many will be sharing Brian's grief of losing his mother.

Several wrestling personalities responded to the AEW star's loss

As mentioned earlier, many others in the pro wrestling world echoed Brian Pillman Jr.'s grief.

Wrestlers like Matt Hardy have come forward to express their condolences, commenting to support the grieving AEW star during this difficult time.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette @FlyinBrianJr so sorry for your loss, Brian. so sorry for your loss, Brian. @FlyinBrianJr ❤️❤️❤️ so sorry for your loss, Brian.

Furthermore, messages from fans worldwide have also poured in, paying tribute to the late Melanie Pillman.

Keely.P.Smith❤️✝️ @KeelyPSmith1 @PCOisNotHuman @FlyinBrianJr I'm so very sorry for your loss. I know how losing your mom feels. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. @PCOisNotHuman @FlyinBrianJr I'm so very sorry for your loss. I know how losing your mom feels. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Mark Madden @MarkMaddenX Very sad to hear about Melanie Pillman passing. Condolences to @FlyinBrianJr &all who knew her. RIP. Very sad to hear about Melanie Pillman passing. Condolences to @FlyinBrianJr &all who knew her. RIP.

Andy H. Murray @andyhmurray Rest in peace Melanie Pillman, who lived through some awful, harrowing experiences. Best wishes to those close to her. Rest in peace Melanie Pillman, who lived through some awful, harrowing experiences. Best wishes to those close to her.

In AEW, The Varsity Blond member is currently involved in an angle with the House of Black. This may be a springboard for the faction to shoot up in popularity in the coming weeks, which fans will have to watch out for.

While the loss has been massive for Brian, he has made it clear that he harbors no ill-will against his mother despite their strained relationship. The Sportskeeda team sends their heartfelt condolences to Pillman Jr. and his family.

