AEW star sends heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes after his WWE return at WrestleMania 38

Brian Pillman Jr. of The Varsity Blondes sent a touching message to former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes on social media. It happened when Rhodes returned to WWE after six years.

Rhodes made his comeback earlier to Dallas, Texas, at WrestleMania 38 Night 1 by coming out of his AEW theme, Kingdom by Downstait. The American Nightmare was revealed as Seth Rollins' opponent and beat him after a Bionic Elbow and three Cross Rhodes.

On Twitter, Rhodes expressed his gratitude after his triumphant WrestleMania return. He said that wrestling was a love story.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Wrestling is a love story Wrestling is a love story

Pillman replied, saying he got chills watching Rhodes look up at the ceiling. He said that he was proud of The American Nightmare.

Brian Pillman Jr. @FlyinBrianJr @CodyRhodes Every time you looked up at the ceiling I got chills. So happy for you brother @CodyRhodes Every time you looked up at the ceiling I got chills. So happy for you brother ❤️

Cody Rhodes previously advised AEW star Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr. always considered Rhodes his wrestling inspiration. While Brian Pillman's son was in his earliest stages in AEW, The American Nightmare didn't hesitate to give him pointers on being a great wrestler.

In an old interview with Stephanie Chase, Pillman revealed he looked up to Rhodes as a wrestler. He added that it was an honor to be mentored by The American Nightmare:

"He's stepped out of his own father's [Dusty Rhodes] shadow just like I plan to do. To be able to be mentored and to look up to a guy like Cody Rhodes is an absolute privilege and is an awesome thing. I'm sure there are guys with knowledge like his too, but it's not everybody that can give you the same advice that had a father in the business and they passed away and now you have to carry the torch. Not everybody can give me that advice but I know for a fact Cody Rhodes can because he's lacing up a similar pair of boots every night that I'm lacing up."

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Pillman and his partner Griff Garrison couldn't get the job done against Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley). They submitted to the latter's finishers, Lebell Lock and Rear Naked Choke.

Rhodes might have left AEW for WWE, but Brian Pillman Jr.'s respect for him will always remain, evidenced by his response to the former's tweet.

