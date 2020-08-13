Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared on AEW Dark, teaming up with Griff Garrison to take on Private Party. It didn't work out for them, as Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy picked up the win. Still, Pillman Jr. continues to impress. With Major League Wrestling holding off tapings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's been showing up quite a bit on AEW programming.

This week's episode of Dark was the fourth appearance for Brian Pillman Jr. with AEW, and we can expect to see him more in the future. In a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, the 26 year old revealed why he's chosen to work with them for the time being.

Of course, Pillman hopes to be a mainstay in AEW for years to come. A big reason for that is Cody Rhodes, someone who knows the path that Pillman is currently walking.

Only Cody Rhodes can give Brian Pillman Jr. the advice he needs

Brian Pillman Jr. looked up to Cody Rhodes his entire career, and the TNT Champion was even there in the early stages of Pillman's foray into pro wrestling, giving him some important advice that he'd never forget. In fact, the reason why he's gravitated towards AEW was because of Cody, who Pillman says can give him advice that nobody else in the business can.

He's stepped out of his own father's shadow just like I plan to do. To be able to be mentored and to look up to a guy like Cody Rhodes is an absolute privilege and is an awesome thing. I'm sure there are guys with knowledge like his too, but it's not everybody that can give you the same advice that had a father in the business and they passed away and now you have to carry the torch. Not everybody can give me that advice but I know for a fact Cody Rhodes can because he's lacing up a similar pair of boots every night that I'm lacing up.

It's true that both Brian Pillman Jr. and Cody Rhodes have a bond that they can't share with many other performers. Because of that, the American Nightmare is the mentor who can guide Pillman and keep him on the right path. While he's 0-4 in AEW at the moment, Pillman has definitely impressed the wrestling world, and has a bright future ahead of him.

The question is, could that future lead him to a match with his mentor for the TNT Championship? Brian Pillman Jr. answers all those questions and more in the interview above.