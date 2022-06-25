"#Idiot" - Former AEW Women's Champion lashes out at Kane's stance on abortion rights 

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has taken exception to Kane's stance on the Roe vs Wade verdict.

The US Supreme Court decided to overturn the Roe vs Wade verdict. This means abortion is no longer considered a constitutional right, and individual states are to enact their laws on abortion. The decision has divided Americans, with many people flocking to social media platforms to make their feelings known.

Two such examples include WWE Legend and Knoxville County Mayor Kane, and former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. The stars are clearly sitting on opposite sides of the issue.

Baker slammed Kane as an idiot for his post praising the Supreme Court's decision. She also harkened back to The Big Red Machine's time as a wrestling dentist, Isaac Yankem DDS.

Before emerging as the Undertaker's half-brother and the Devil's Favorite Demon Kane, Glenn Jacobs' gimmick was a menacing evil dentist. The gimmick failed and he was repackaged into the demonic star fans have come to recognize. Britt Baker, on the other hand, is a real-life dentist.

Britt Baker will miss the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event

Another major talking point this weekend will unboubtedly be the Forbidden Door event, seeing NJPW and AEW come together for a cross-over event. Britt Baker, however, will not be a part of the event.

The D.M.D. and Toni Storm clashed during the Road Rager special edition of Dynamite. Their clash was a rematch from the Owen Hart Tournament semi-finals to determine a No.1 contender for Thunder Rosa.

Avenging her loss to the eventual winner of the inaugural trophy, Storm secured the win against Baker, setting her place against La Mera Mera at Forbidden Door. Toni Storm gained momentum this week by defeating former WWE Superstar Marina Shafir a week after "The 'Problem" challenged for the women's title herself.

