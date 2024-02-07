AEW star Britt Baker reveals her newest girl crush

Britt Baker has emerged as one of the top AEW attractions since the company's inception in 2019. She recently went on to reveal her latest girl crush in her personal life.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has had a spectacular run in Tony Khan's company. But it is worth noting that she has been absent from their television programming of late, reportedly dealing with an injury.

However, Britt chooses to remain very active on social media. She recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal her new girl crush, popular English singer Natasha Woods, better known as Dylan.

"The Newest girl crush."

Dylan is currently signed with Island Records since 2022. Her debut mixtape The Greatest Thing I'll Never Learn emerged #19 on the UK Albums chart. So it was pretty natural for her to gain a fan in Britt Baker who herself is a music enthusiast.

Matt Morgan believes Britt Baker will be a much bigger star in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan acknowledged the great potential and talent of Dr Britt Baker, D.M.D.

His keen sense for talent led to him stating that she would be a much-established star if she chose to sign with AEW's rival competitor, WWE. Furthermore, he believed that Baker would put on a stellar performance against any WWE Superstar in their women's division.

"Not exaggerating, I would take her, and I would put her in the ring with anyone in WWE, female wrestlers as well, and I would expect her to still look like a star, a big star," he said. [6:38 - 6:57]

With Britt being one of the AEW originals, and considering the fact that her real-life boyfriend Adam Cole is also a part of All Elite, it seems rather improbable for her to jump ship to WWE in the near future. But as they say in the wrestling business, 'Never Say Never.'

