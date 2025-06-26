AEW star Britt Baker's next appereance officially confirmed

Britt Baker continues to remain off AEW television for an extended period. Amid her uncertain future in the promotion, The Doctor is seemingly ready to make strides outside the Jacksonville-based company with the announcement of her next appearance.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion was last seen on television competing in a match against Penelope Ford on Dynamite in November 2024. Since then, she has made numerous outside appearances. At the same time, it was reported that she would remain under contract with All Elite Wrestling for at least another year, amid major speculation about her move to WWE.

As Baker continues to be on her prolonged hiatus, wrestling fans can now see her at a major wrestling convention. The AEW Original took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she would be appearing at the Wrestleverse Fest in Kansas City on June 28 and 29.

Ad

Trending

Britt Baker will be appearing at the Wrestleverse fest in Kansas City (Image via Britt Baker's Instagram)

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Former WWE personality gives his take on Britt Baker being buried in AEW

Britt Baker was the first female star signed to AEW back in 2019. For years, Tony Khan pushed her as a top attraction of his company. However, in recent years, she had been labelled unprofessional, with several reports speculating about her reputation and backstage issues.

Ad

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman had a different view on this. He stated that the reason Baker got buried in the company is that she fought back against the internal politics in the Jacksonville-based company.

"She is so, so ready. She’s got the built-in storyline, and she got buried because she pushed back. She b****ed about what was going on [in AEW], and you know… in wrestling, you can’t do that. You can’t do that," he said

With no signs of The Doctor returning to All Elite Wrestling at the moment, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!