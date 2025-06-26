  • home icon
  AEW star Britt Baker's next appereance officially confirmed

AEW star Britt Baker's next appereance officially confirmed

By N.S Walia
Published Jun 26, 2025 01:27 GMT
The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2025 - Source: Getty
The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2025 [Source: Getty]

Britt Baker continues to remain off AEW television for an extended period. Amid her uncertain future in the promotion, The Doctor is seemingly ready to make strides outside the Jacksonville-based company with the announcement of her next appearance.

The former AEW Women's World Champion was last seen on television competing in a match against Penelope Ford on Dynamite in November 2024. Since then, she has made numerous outside appearances. At the same time, it was reported that she would remain under contract with All Elite Wrestling for at least another year, amid major speculation about her move to WWE.

As Baker continues to be on her prolonged hiatus, wrestling fans can now see her at a major wrestling convention. The AEW Original took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she would be appearing at the Wrestleverse Fest in Kansas City on June 28 and 29.

Britt Baker will be appearing at the Wrestleverse fest in Kansas City (Image via Britt Baker&#039;s Instagram)
Britt Baker will be appearing at the Wrestleverse fest in Kansas City (Image via Britt Baker's Instagram)

Former WWE personality gives his take on Britt Baker being buried in AEW

Britt Baker was the first female star signed to AEW back in 2019. For years, Tony Khan pushed her as a top attraction of his company. However, in recent years, she had been labelled unprofessional, with several reports speculating about her reputation and backstage issues.

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman had a different view on this. He stated that the reason Baker got buried in the company is that she fought back against the internal politics in the Jacksonville-based company.

"She is so, so ready. She’s got the built-in storyline, and she got buried because she pushed back. She b****ed about what was going on [in AEW], and you know… in wrestling, you can’t do that. You can’t do that," he said

With no signs of The Doctor returning to All Elite Wrestling at the moment, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

Edited by Harish Raj S
