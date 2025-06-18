Britt Baker allegedly got buried in AEW for a shocking reason, veteran reveals 

AEW star Britt Baker hasn't featured in any of the company's programs since November 2024. The 34-year-old is a former AEW Women's World Champion. In All Elite Wrestling's initial years, Tony Khan pushed her well. She was quite over with fans worldwide, and it seemed like she was going to hold gold multiple times in the promotion. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

Britt Baker's last match in the Jacksonville-based company took place last year in November, when she defeated Penelope Ford on an edition of Dynamite. Interestingly, after this match, Serena Deeb confronted her. In response, The D.M.D. kept uttering, "Nobody cares." This caused immense controversy. The former Women's World Champion seemingly received the 'unprofessional' tag, and Tony Khan has not used her since. According to former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman, Baker is jumping ship. Additionally, he revealed the reason behind her alleged burial.

Jonathan Coachman recently spoke on his Behind The Turnbuckle Studios YouTube channel. He said that AEW allegedly buried Britt Baker because she fought back against internal politics.

"She is so, so ready. She’s got the built-in storyline, and she got buried because she pushed back. She b****ed about what was going on [in AEW], and you know… in wrestling you can’t do that. You can’t do that,” he said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Tommy Carlucci believes that Britt Baker should skip NXT

Behind The Turnbuckle Studios is co-hosted by Tommy Carlucci and Gabby LaSpisa. When Jonathan Coachman revealed that Baker was WWE-bound, Carlucci gave some reasons why the former AEW Women's World Champion should skip NXT and debut on the main roster.

"Now, whether she starts out in NXT or if it’s RAW or SmackDown, I’d bring her to the main roster right away because she’s ready, man. Big time ready for that," he said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Baker's status in All Elite Wrestling is unknown. Nevertheless, by the time she retires, she might have a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

