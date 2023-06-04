AEW star Bryan Danielson makes an appearance at NJPW Dominion, challenges top name

Top AEW star Bryan Danielson surprised the wrestling world when he showed up earlier tonight at the NJPW Dominion 6.4 pay-per-view. The former WWE Champion showed up to challenge Kazuchika Okada.

One of the main attractions of the night was the six-person tag team match for the IWGP Never Openweight Six-man Tag Team Championship.

The champions Chaos (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) and Hiroshi Tanahashi defended their title against the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, along with Shota Umino.

After a hard-fought battle, the champions managed to pick up the victory. Okada seemingly took the most amount of offense among his teammates. He even fell victim to the iconic Claudio Swing. However, he still battled his way to the end and managed to secure the pinfall for his team.

After the match ended, Jon Moxley grabbed the microphone, announcing that the Blackpool Combat Club did not come alone. He then pointed to the screen.

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson popped up on the titantron and challenged Kazuchika Okada to a one-on-one match. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion accepted the challenge.

With the second edition of Forbidden Door just around the corner, the two could wrestle each other for the first time at the massive pay-per-view.

Would you like to see Bryan Danielson and Okada wrestle each other?

